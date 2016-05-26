May 26 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Says to identify international partners for marketing, distribution and new product development based on the company's nanotechnology XR17

* Says to ramp up commercialization efforts following positive clinical developments and recent submissions for marketing approval

* Says has already initiated this process by hosting introductory and in-depth conversations with multiple potential partners

* Says views this step as a crucial objective following its recent submissions, and its anticipated submission to the FDA in the end of 2016/2017

* Says has disclosed that it has reviewed term sheets for the licensing of its XR17 excipient technology, an innovative drug delivery program that the Company believes possesses significant potential across many pharmaceutical indications beyond the cytostatic drug market