May 26 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Says to identify international partners for marketing,
distribution and new product development based on the company's
nanotechnology XR17
* Says to ramp up commercialization efforts following
positive clinical developments and recent submissions for
marketing approval
* Says has already initiated this process by hosting
introductory and in-depth conversations with multiple potential
partners
* Says views this step as a crucial objective following its
recent submissions, and its anticipated submission to the FDA in
the end of 2016/2017
* Says has disclosed that it has reviewed term sheets for
the licensing of its XR17 excipient technology, an innovative
drug delivery program that the Company believes possesses
significant potential across many pharmaceutical indications
beyond the cytostatic drug market
