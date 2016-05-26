BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 Comptel Oyj :
* Says has received a significant order from Qatari customer belonging to global operator group for FlowOne Fulfillment licenses and related services
* Value of deal is about 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Meitu shares down 9.09 pct (Adds MSCI comment, detail, updates prices)