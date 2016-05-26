BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 Bayn Europe AB :
* Issue subscribed to 170 percent
* Issue generates proceeds of more than 6.6 million Swedish crowns ($795,257.37) before transaction costs which are estimated at 350,000 crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2992 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.