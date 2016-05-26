BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 Soap & Allied Industries Ltd :
* Says it has acquired 92.8% shareholding in Sail International Ltd (SIL) from SIL shareholders
* Says on May 26, Co has issued 4 new ordinary shares to shareholders of SIL for every 1 ordinary share held
* Says 365,316 shares being shares issued to SIL shareholders who have accepted the offer Source : bit.ly/1TBuYYs Further company coverage:
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.