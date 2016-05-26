BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 Nexvet Biopharma Plc
* Nexvet announces positive results from nv-02 pilot field study in cats with osteoarthritis
* Planning to proceed to efficacy and field safety study for nv-02, anticipated to commence later in 2016
* Nv-02 was found to be safe and well-tolerated with no significant adverse safety signals observed
* Statistically significant improvement on assessed level of pain as measured using changes in csom score between enrollment and day 42, day 56
* Statistically significant improvement over placebo in assessed level of pain measured using fmpi at day 42 (p<0.01) and day 56 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.