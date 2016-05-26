May 26 Nexvet Biopharma Plc

* Nexvet announces positive results from nv-02 pilot field study in cats with osteoarthritis

* Planning to proceed to efficacy and field safety study for nv-02, anticipated to commence later in 2016

* Nv-02 was found to be safe and well-tolerated with no significant adverse safety signals observed

* Statistically significant improvement on assessed level of pain as measured using changes in csom score between enrollment and day 42, day 56

* Statistically significant improvement over placebo in assessed level of pain measured using fmpi at day 42 (p<0.01) and day 56