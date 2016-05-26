May 26 OGK-2 PJSC :
* Q1 profit for period 2.67 billion roubles ($40.94
million)versus 3.67 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 profit decrease is mainly related to costs of credits
and loan servicing, received for realization of investment
program for capacity supply agreements
* Q1 revenue 32.12 billion roubles versus 31.10 billion
roubles year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 5.97 billion roubles versus 5.7 billion roubles
year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1TYg12h, bit.ly/1sAxveK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.2243 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)