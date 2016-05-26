BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals -
* AcelRx pharmaceuticals inc says co presents results from phase 3 study of ARX-04 following ambulatory abdominal surgeries at Euroanaesthesia
* ARX-04 was well tolerated in trial, with nausea, headache and vomiting being most common treatment-emergent adverse events reported
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.