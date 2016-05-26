Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Board of Directors decided to withdraw its proposal for subsequent offering
* Says the company's existing shareholders have been able to neutralize dilutive effect of share issue, which was adopted on April 22, by buying shares in open market at price below subscription price of 2.00 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.