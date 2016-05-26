BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Striker Exploration Corp
* Qtrly funds flow per share $0.04
* Produced 2,490 boe/d in Q1, down 10 pct from 2,778 boe/d in Q4/15
* Realized gains of $0.9 million or $3.92 per boe/d in Q1 from financial instruments that were in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.