BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva neurosciences announces positive results from phase IIB trial of min-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia
* Statistically significant improvement in panss negative symptoms and total panss scores observed
* Says min-101 shown to be statistically superior on key secondary endpoints
* Says effect of min-101 demonstrated to be specific for negative symptoms and not secondary to improvement in other symptoms
* Says study successfully achieved its primary endpoint
* Says min-101 generally reported to be well tolerated, incidence, types of side effects did not differ significantly between min-101 group, placebo
* Says believe that min-101 may be a candidate for potential treatment of other indications in addition to schizophrenia
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.