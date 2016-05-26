Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Funcom NV :
* Completes private placement raising about 52.8 million Norwegian crowns (about $6.34 million) in gross proceeds
* Issues 95,970,000 new shares at subscription price 0.55 crown per new share
* In order to reduce dilutive effects of private placement, intends to launch subsequent offering of about 15 million new shares
* Subscription price per offer share will correspond to subscription price in private placement, being 0.55 crowns per share
* Says private placement ensures the company has sufficient funds for operations for at least coming 12 month period
* Will use private placement proceeds for development of game Conan Exiles and two other titles to be developed this year, for repayment of $500,000 thousand short term loan drawn in April 2016 and other general corporate purposes
* Has entered into agreement with KGJ Investments S.A., SICAV-SIF (KGJI) for restructuring of company's $7.95 million restated and amended convertible loan agreement dated 13 April 2014 and convertible bond loan from 21 December 2011
* Under agreed debt restructuring KGJI will convert $7.7 million of principal amount owed by company under convertible loan into 42,777,778 new Funcom shares
* Debt conversion is made at a conversion price of $0.18 per share
* KGJI agreed to vote in favour of proposal to change convertible bond to reduce interest rate on convertible bond from 5 pct to 3.5 pct p.a. and to keep interest accruing until maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.