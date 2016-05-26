BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Signal Genetics Inc :
* Signal Genetics receives extension to comply with Nasdaq continued listing requirement
* Received notification from Nasdaq that it has an additional 180-day period, or until November 21, 2016, to regain compliance
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.