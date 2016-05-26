BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Handy & Harman Ltd
* Handy & harman ltd. Extends tender offer for all outstanding shares of sl industries, inc.
* Tender offer will now expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: