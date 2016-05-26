BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Global Partners Lp :
* Unit entered agreement to sell 31 gasoline stations, convenience stores for cash purchase price of approximately $40.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: