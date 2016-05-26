Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Greene King Plc :
* Has finalised terms of a tap of its secured financing vehicle including issue, by greene king finance plc, of £300m class a6 notes due 2035 with a 4.0643 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.