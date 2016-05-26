Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Smart Technologies Inc :
* Smart enters into arrangement agreement with Foxconn Technology Group
* Arrangement agreement provides that a termination fee of us$8.9 million will be payable by smart in certain circumstances
* Foxconn has agreed to acquire all of outstanding common shares of smart for a cash payment of us$4.50 per common share
* Board of directors of smart unanimously approved arrangement
* All of directors, certain of officers of smart and certain of its shareholders, have entered into lockup agreements
* Arrangement agreement provides that any subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd may participate in investment in smart
* Agreement provides strategic partners designated by Hon Hai Precision Industry may participate in up to 33 1/3% of investment
* Pursuant to lockup agreements, directors agreed to support arrangement and vote their common shares in favour of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.