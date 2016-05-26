May 26 Northquest Ltd :

* Northquest Ltd Enters into support agreement with Nord Gold N.V. in respect of increased offer

* Each of directors and officers of Northquest entered into lock-up agreements with Nordgold and Northquest

* Pursuant to lock-up agreements directors and officers agreed to tender to offer all common shares beneficially owned by them