Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Graphic Packaging Holding Co:
* David W. Scheible resigned as Chairman and a member of board of directors - SEC filing
* Philip R. Martens was elected by board to serve as Chairman following Scheible's resignation Source text - 1.usa.gov/1OPh1nO Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.