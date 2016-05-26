Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Gogo Inc:
* On May 25, received proposal from airline customer provide connectivity service on portion of airline's domestic fleet - SEC filing
* In light of proposal, intends not to proceed with offering of $525 million in aggregate principal amount of 12.00% senior secured notes due 2022
* Details of arrangement remain subject to negotiation and there can be no assurance that a mutually satisfactory agreement will be reached Source text - 1.usa.gov/1U9fVVm Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.