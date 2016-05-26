Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Ellaktor SA :
* Argonio Enterprises Ltd after merger with Lenam Enterprises Ltd owns 3.0 million shares of Ellaktor Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
KIGALI, May 17 Rwanda's telecom industry regulator has fined MTN Rwanda, a division of South Africa's MTN Group 7 billion francs ($8.5 million) for running its IT services outside the country in breach of its licence.