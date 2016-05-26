BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 Lannett Company Inc
* Lannett to voluntarily pay down $50 million of 12% senior notes
* Company intends to complete repurchase Thursday
* Expects to repurchase $50 mln of $250 mln aggregate principal amount of 12% senior notes due in 2023 in open market transactions
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.