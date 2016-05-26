BRIEF-India's Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts March-qtr profit falls about 87 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
May 26 CTS Eventim :
* Q1 revenue of CTS Group rose to 163.2 million euros ($182.38 million)and thus by 7.6% (Q1/2015: 151.7 million euros)
* Q1 normalised EBITDA figure increased by 5.5% to 38.8 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros), and EBITDA by 4.8% to 38.5 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros)
* Slight improvement in group earnings is nevertheless expected for 2016 as a whole, due to positive growth in ticketing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.