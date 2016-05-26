BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett "urges" Tribune stockholders to "withhold" votes in connection with Tribune annual meeting
* Will review whether to proceed with acquisition offer taking into account results of "withhold" vote at Tribune's 2016 annual meeting
* "urges Tribune stockholders to vote gold proxy card to "withhold" votes from election of all eight Tribune directors"
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.