BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Abercrombie & Fitch Co
* Abercrombie & Fitch reports first quarter results
* Net sales for Q1 of $685.5 million were down 3% over last year, with comparable sales for Q1 down 4%
* Gaap net loss per diluted share of $0.59 for Q1 ended april 30, 2016
* Q1 same store sales fell 4 percent
* GAAP loss per diluted share for quarter adversely impacted by about $0.05 related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates
* Qtrly comparable sales for Abercrombie down 8 percent
* Qtrly comparable sales for Hollister flat
* "We expect Q2 to remain challenging, but to see better results in back half of year"
* Net sales for Q1 of $685.5 million were down 3%
* Company continues to expect capital expenditures in range of $150 million to $175 million for full year
* Results for quarter reflect significant traffic headwinds, particularly in international markets, in U.S. Flagship and tourist stores
* Anticipates closing up to 60 stores in U.S. during fiscal year through natural lease expirations
* Gross profit rate for Q1 was 62.1%, 410 basis points higher than last year
* Abercrombie & Fitch co sees 2016 gross margin rate up slightly to last year's rate of 61.9%
* Abercrombie & Fitch co sees gross margin rate down modestly in Q2
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51, revenue view $710.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.