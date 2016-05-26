BRIEF-India's JK Lakshmi Cement March-qtr profit falls
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 258.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 8.37 billion rupees
May 26 Axis Bank Ltd :
* Announced that it priced US$500 million 2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.24/6.27 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.28 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.29 6.28 6 MONTHS 6.32/6.35 6.34 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.41 6.40 1 YEAR 6.45/6.47 6.46 2 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 3 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 4 YEARS 6.54