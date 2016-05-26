BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 MGT Capital :
* To buy secure file sharing technology; major terms of deal include payment to Demonsaw Llc members of 20 million restricted shares of MGT stock
* Proposed share issuance is expected to amount to approximately 28% of the co's common stock on pro-forma fully diluted basis at closing
* To acquire certain technology and assets from Demonsaw LLC
* In conjunction with anticipated deal, announced proposed appointment of Eric J. Anderson as chief technology officer upon closing of deal
* To acquire certain technology and assets from Demonsaw Llc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market