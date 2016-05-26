BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Westcore Energy Ltd
* Announces consolidation of Westcore's outstanding common shares on basis of 1 new common share for every 5 current shares
* Announces completion of its previously disclosed transaction with 49 north resources inc and allstar energy limited
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market