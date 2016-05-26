May 26 Endologix Inc

* Reports positive clinical data from nellix Evas Forward-IDE study

* IDE study demonstrated that nellix Evas system met study primary endpoints for major adverse events

* Endologix Inc says company remains on track to receive potential FDA approval for nellix evas system at end of 2016 or early 2017