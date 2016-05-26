May 26 Dollar Tree Inc
* On conf call- top-performing categories included household
products, food, snacks and beverage and party supplies
* On conf call- same-store sales growth was strongest in the
Mid Atlantic followed closely by the midwest and the northeast
* On conf call- primary contributor to year-over-year
increase in inventory levels relates to west coast port
disruptions a year ago
* On conf call- believe current inventory levels appropriate
to support scheduled new store openings and q2 sales initiatives
* On conf call- inventory per selling square foot increased
7.2% at Q1 quarter end
* On conf call- have budgeted lower diesel fuel and import
freight costs than a year ago in outlook
* Ceo on conf call- "in all retail cycles consumers are
looking for value no matter what the state of the economy"
* Exec on conf call- "when times are tough we'll sell more
consumer goods when times improve we sell a little more
discretionary"
* Exec on conf call- in Q1 sold a little more discretionary
product because of the impact of easter
* Exec on conf call- our discretionary business has been a
very bright spot for us, outpacing our consumables this quarter
