Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 U.S FDA:
* FDA issues final food defense regulation
* Domestic, foreign food facilities required to complete, maintain written food defense plan assessing potential vulnerabilities to deliberate contamination
* Facilities have to implement mitigation strategies to address vulnerabilities, establish food defense monitoring procedures, corrective actions
* Food manufacturers required to comply with new regulation within three to five years after publication of final rule, depending on size of business Source text (1.usa.gov/1TYzMqz) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.