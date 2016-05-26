BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Axiall Corp :
* Opened strategic alternatives discussions with 3rd parties, including evaluation of possible sale of entire co - SEC filing
* Review of potential strategic alternatives for building products business currently underway
* $125 million cost reductions and productivity plan on track
* Currently engaged in ongoing discussions with 3rd parties, have provided "extensive non-public information"
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market