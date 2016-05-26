BRIEF-Omeros completes IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
May 26 TJX Companies Inc
* TJX companies inc ceo ernie herrman reports open market sale of 24,776 shares of co at prices ranging from $75.40 to $75.41 - Sec filing Source (bit.ly/1WWUTQV) Further company coverage:
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016