BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Sofibus Patrimoine SA :
* Q1 rental income 2.8 million euros ($3.14 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TDg9Kn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012