Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Boeing
* Boeing Co says 108 new orders for the week through May 24, 2016
* Boeing Co says 108 new orders consist of orders from Norwegian for eight 737, Vietjet Air for 100 737s for the week through May 24, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.