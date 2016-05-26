BRIEF-Omeros completes IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
May 26 (Reuters) -
* True Corp and IBM announced Thursday they will establish a new R&D Center for digital technology, the True IBM Innovation Studio In Bangkok - Nikkei
* True Corp CEO Suphachai Chearavanont did not disclose the investment amount - Nikkei
* True Corporation CEO Suphachai insisted that the Innovation Studio is not exclusively for the two companies - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/1XV8IOx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016