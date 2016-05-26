May 26 (Reuters) -

* Skillshare, Inc. says it has sold $11.2 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Skillshare, Inc. discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $12 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1TGKaG0 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)