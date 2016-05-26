BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Skillshare, Inc. says it has sold $11.2 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Skillshare, Inc. discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $12 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1TGKaG0 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012