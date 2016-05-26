BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Cofinimmo SA :
* Acquires 46 Arts/Kunstlaan in Brussels, the office building adjacent to its building at 47-49 Arts/Kunst
* The property has been acquired for 31 million euros ($34.7 million), including registration fees Source text: bit.ly/1Vk4rnf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012