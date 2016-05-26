BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Icade SA :
* Icade in exclusive negotiations to sell its service companies (iPorta, Icade Asset Management and Icade conseil)
* Transactions are expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2016 Source text: bit.ly/20GN938 See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012