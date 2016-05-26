BRIEF-Daphne International says Chang Chih-Kai appointed chairman
* Chen Ying-Chieh, a non-executive director of company, has resigned as chairman of board
May 26 SES SA :
* Ses launching capital raising to fund move to 100 pct of O3b networks
* Launching capital raising of 39.86 million new FDRs
* Launching capital raising of 19.93 million new Class b shares in order to fund increasing ses's share of O3b to 100 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1TLGcNH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chen Ying-Chieh, a non-executive director of company, has resigned as chairman of board
* Blackberry -expanding capability of crisis communication software to enable government agencies, large organizations to account for their people in real-time