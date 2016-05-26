BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Salvepar SA :
* Salvepar exits its real estate investments in Vietnam
* Expected proceeds for salvepar are estimated to be 12.4 million euros ($13.9 million)
* Closing of two of the three sale transactions has already taken place and the final sale should complete in June 2016
* Signature of binding agreements for the sale of the three real estate assets located in Vietnam in which Salvepar co-invested with crescent point in Oct. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/25k68DR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012