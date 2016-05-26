BRIEF-Daphne International says Chang Chih-Kai appointed chairman
* Chen Ying-Chieh, a non-executive director of company, has resigned as chairman of board
May 26 Societe Pour l'Informatique Industrielle SA (SII) :
* In exclusive talks with Feel Europe
* Aims to acquire 100 percent of Feel Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Blackberry -expanding capability of crisis communication software to enable government agencies, large organizations to account for their people in real-time