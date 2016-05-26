BRIEF-Ningbo Veken Elite Group's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from May 18 pending announcement
May 26 Maisons Du Monde Sas
* Price of IPO 17 euros ($18.99) per share
* Total size of IPO about 330 million euros, which could be raised to 379.5 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full
* Post IPO market capitalization is seen at around 769 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1P0BY4s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
ZAGREB, May 17 Croatian food group Podravka : * Podravka says its shareholders will vote at their annual meeting on June 30 on a proposed dividend payment worth 7 Croatian kuna ($1.05) per share * Net profit last year amounted to 179.3 million kuna, around 50 percent below 2015 level due to several one-off costs * In the first quarter of this year, Podravka posted net profit of 18 million kuna against 60.1 million kuna in the same period last year *