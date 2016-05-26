BRIEF-BP CEO says delivery ahead of schedule on upstream, downstream projects
* "We can now go ahead on Mad Dog 2 project in Gulf Of Mexico at less than half investment cost originally proposed" - CEO
May 26 Koovs Plc :
* Notes announcement by HT Media Limited that board of HT Media has approved a proposal to invest up to 3 million pounds in Koovs Plc
* Confirms that as part of its capital raising plan, which will conclude by 30 June 2016, it is in discussion with HT Media regarding potential investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* "We can now go ahead on Mad Dog 2 project in Gulf Of Mexico at less than half investment cost originally proposed" - CEO
* March quarter net profit 13.5 million rupees versus profit 17.3 million rupees year ago