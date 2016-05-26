BRIEF-Daphne International says Chang Chih-Kai appointed chairman
* Chen Ying-Chieh, a non-executive director of company, has resigned as chairman of board
May 26 Nikkei:
* Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors will team up to develop a system that supports convoys of self-driving trucks - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1sd1jyb) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Evogene Ltd - continues to expect that its net cash usage for full-year 2017 will be in range of $16 to $18 million