BRIEF-BP CEO says delivery ahead of schedule on upstream, downstream projects
* "We can now go ahead on Mad Dog 2 project in Gulf Of Mexico at less than half investment cost originally proposed" - CEO
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Starbucks CEO sees growth in India will parallel that of China - CNBC
Further company coverage: )
* "We can now go ahead on Mad Dog 2 project in Gulf Of Mexico at less than half investment cost originally proposed" - CEO
* March quarter net profit 13.5 million rupees versus profit 17.3 million rupees year ago