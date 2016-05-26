BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
May 27 Fannie Mae
* Fannie Mae says book of business decreased at a compound annualized rate of 0.5 percent in April
* Gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 15.4 percent in April
* Says conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased four basis points to 1.40 percent in April
* Fannie Mae completed 7,097 loan modifications in April
* Fannie Mae says multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.05 percent in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products