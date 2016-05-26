BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
May 26 Terravia Holdings Inc
* Glenhill Capital Advisors, Llc reports 10.4 pct passive stake in Terravia Holdings as of may 16, 2016 - sec filingSource text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products