May 26 Eastman Kodak Co

* Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of May 26, 2016

* Entered amended credit agreement to decrease aggregate amount of commitments from $200 million to $150 million

* Entered into amended credit agreement in order to extend maturity date to 2021