BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 27 GM:
* GM announces $14.5 billion revolving credit facility
* Says announced execution of revolving credit facility consisting of a $10.5 billion five-year facility and a $4.0 billion three-year facility
* GM says facility amends and extends GM's existing $12.5 billion revolving credit facility
* "larger revolver,along with $20 billion target cash,will provide appropriate liquidity to enable consistent investment in downturn"
* Reaffirmed capital allocation framework, including targets for cash of $20 billion,available liquidity of $30 to $35 billion to withstand "severe economic downturn"
* "buybacks executed under the company's common stock share repurchase program will continue to be funded with available free-cash-flow"
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012