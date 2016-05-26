May 27 GM:

* GM announces $14.5 billion revolving credit facility

* Says announced execution of revolving credit facility consisting of a $10.5 billion five-year facility and a $4.0 billion three-year facility

* GM says facility amends and extends GM's existing $12.5 billion revolving credit facility

* "larger revolver,along with $20 billion target cash,will provide appropriate liquidity to enable consistent investment in downturn"

* Reaffirmed capital allocation framework, including targets for cash of $20 billion,available liquidity of $30 to $35 billion to withstand "severe economic downturn"

* "buybacks executed under the company's common stock share repurchase program will continue to be funded with available free-cash-flow" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: