BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 27 Xg Technology Inc
* Files for offering of up to 8 million shares of common stock , $0.00001 par value per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012